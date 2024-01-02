How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) hope to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.
Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- This season, the Badgers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have hit.
- Wisconsin is 6-0 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Badgers sit at 269th.
- The Badgers score only 3.0 fewer points per game (74.2) than the Hawkeyes give up (77.2).
- Wisconsin has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 77.2 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Wisconsin played worse at home last season, averaging 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.
- When playing at home, the Badgers surrendered 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than in away games (71.0).
- In home games, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 75-60
|Kohl Center
|12/22/2023
|Chicago State
|W 80-53
|Kohl Center
|1/2/2024
|Iowa
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/6/2024
|Nebraska
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
