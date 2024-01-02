The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) hope to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin Stats Insights

This season, the Badgers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have hit.

Wisconsin is 6-0 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Badgers sit at 269th.

The Badgers score only 3.0 fewer points per game (74.2) than the Hawkeyes give up (77.2).

Wisconsin has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wisconsin played worse at home last season, averaging 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.

When playing at home, the Badgers surrendered 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than in away games (71.0).

In home games, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

