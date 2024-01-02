The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) hope to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • This season, the Badgers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have hit.
  • Wisconsin is 6-0 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Badgers sit at 269th.
  • The Badgers score only 3.0 fewer points per game (74.2) than the Hawkeyes give up (77.2).
  • Wisconsin has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Wisconsin played worse at home last season, averaging 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.
  • When playing at home, the Badgers surrendered 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than in away games (71.0).
  • In home games, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Arizona L 98-73 McKale Center
12/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 75-60 Kohl Center
12/22/2023 Chicago State W 80-53 Kohl Center
1/2/2024 Iowa - Kohl Center
1/6/2024 Nebraska - Kohl Center
1/10/2024 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena

