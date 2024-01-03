Will Alexander Holtz light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

In eight of 35 games this season, Holtz has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Capitals this season in two games (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Holtz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 1 0 1 5:56 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:12 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:11 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:20 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:27 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:56 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:42 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:37 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:47 Away L 4-1

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

