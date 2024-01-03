Will Alexander Holtz Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 3?
Will Alexander Holtz light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Holtz stats and insights
- In eight of 35 games this season, Holtz has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Capitals this season in two games (one shot).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Holtz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:51
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|5:56
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|7:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|11:42
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|12:37
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Away
|L 4-1
Devils vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
