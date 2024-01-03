Wednesday's contest features the American Eagles (6-7, 0-0 Patriot League) and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-8, 0-0 Patriot League) facing off at Bender Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 75-73 win for American according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

American vs. Lehigh Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

American vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: American 75, Lehigh 73

Spread & Total Prediction for American vs. Lehigh

Computer Predicted Spread: American (-2.1)

American (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.1

American is 5-6-0 against the spread, while Lehigh's ATS record this season is 6-2-0. A total of seven out of the Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Mountain Hawks' games have gone over.

American Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -20 scoring differential, falling short by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 73.7 points per game to rank 214th in college basketball and are giving up 75.2 per outing to rank 278th in college basketball.

The 33.8 rebounds per game American averages rank 300th in the country, and are 2.1 more than the 31.7 its opponents record per outing.

American knocks down 9.9 three-pointers per game (20th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.2 on average.

The Eagles average 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (90th in college basketball), and give up 101.6 points per 100 possessions (351st in college basketball).

American has committed 10.0 turnovers per game (51st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.5 (308th in college basketball).

Lehigh Performance Insights

The Mountain Hawks put up 74.0 points per game (204th in college basketball) while allowing 73.5 per outing (243rd in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential.

Lehigh ranks 131st in college basketball at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.4 its opponents average.

Lehigh knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

Lehigh has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (269th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (105th in college basketball).

