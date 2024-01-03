The American Eagles (6-7, 0-0 Patriot League) are welcoming in the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-8, 0-0 Patriot League) for a contest between Patriot League rivals at Bender Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

American vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

Bender Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

American Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Mountain Hawks allow to opponents.

American has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Eagles are the 302nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountain Hawks rank 129th.

The Eagles put up 73.7 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 73.5 the Mountain Hawks allow.

When American totals more than 73.5 points, it is 5-2.

Lehigh Stats Insights

The Mountain Hawks have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points fewer than the 48.3% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

This season, Lehigh has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 181st.

The Mountain Hawks score just 1.2 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Eagles allow (75.2).

Lehigh is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 73.7 points.

American Home & Away Comparison

Offensively American has performed better when playing at home this season, posting 81.8 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game away from home.

In 2023-24, the Eagles are surrendering 69.0 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 79.1.

At home, American is making 4.3 more threes per game (12.6) than away from home (8.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to away from home (32.5%).

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Lehigh is averaging 8.3 more points per game at home (79.3) than on the road (71.0).

At home, the Mountain Hawks concede 61.0 points per game. Away, they concede 80.7.

Beyond the arc, Lehigh drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (7.5), but makes a higher percentage on the road (33.6%) than at home (27.5%).

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ VMI W 77-69 Cameron Hall 12/21/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 77-55 Cassell Coliseum 12/29/2023 @ UMBC W 87-85 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 1/3/2024 Lehigh - Bender Arena 1/6/2024 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion 1/10/2024 @ Boston University - Case Gym

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule