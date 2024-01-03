How to Watch American vs. Lehigh on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The American Eagles (6-7, 0-0 Patriot League) are welcoming in the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-8, 0-0 Patriot League) for a contest between Patriot League rivals at Bender Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
American vs. Lehigh Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
American Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Mountain Hawks allow to opponents.
- American has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 302nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountain Hawks rank 129th.
- The Eagles put up 73.7 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 73.5 the Mountain Hawks allow.
- When American totals more than 73.5 points, it is 5-2.
Lehigh Stats Insights
- The Mountain Hawks have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points fewer than the 48.3% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
- This season, Lehigh has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
- The Mountain Hawks are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 181st.
- The Mountain Hawks score just 1.2 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Eagles allow (75.2).
- Lehigh is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 73.7 points.
American Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively American has performed better when playing at home this season, posting 81.8 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game away from home.
- In 2023-24, the Eagles are surrendering 69.0 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 79.1.
- At home, American is making 4.3 more threes per game (12.6) than away from home (8.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to away from home (32.5%).
Lehigh Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Lehigh is averaging 8.3 more points per game at home (79.3) than on the road (71.0).
- At home, the Mountain Hawks concede 61.0 points per game. Away, they concede 80.7.
- Beyond the arc, Lehigh drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (7.5), but makes a higher percentage on the road (33.6%) than at home (27.5%).
American Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ VMI
|W 77-69
|Cameron Hall
|12/21/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 77-55
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ UMBC
|W 87-85
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/3/2024
|Lehigh
|-
|Bender Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
Lehigh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cairn
|W 88-33
|Stabler Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 85-69
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/30/2023
|@ Marist
|W 65-58
|McCann Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Loyola (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
|1/10/2024
|Bucknell
|-
|Stabler Arena
