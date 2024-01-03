The American Eagles (6-7, 0-0 Patriot League) are welcoming in the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-8, 0-0 Patriot League) for a contest between Patriot League rivals at Bender Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

American vs. Lehigh Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

American Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Mountain Hawks allow to opponents.
  • American has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 302nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountain Hawks rank 129th.
  • The Eagles put up 73.7 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 73.5 the Mountain Hawks allow.
  • When American totals more than 73.5 points, it is 5-2.

Lehigh Stats Insights

  • The Mountain Hawks have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points fewer than the 48.3% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
  • This season, Lehigh has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
  • The Mountain Hawks are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 181st.
  • The Mountain Hawks score just 1.2 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Eagles allow (75.2).
  • Lehigh is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 73.7 points.

American Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively American has performed better when playing at home this season, posting 81.8 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game away from home.
  • In 2023-24, the Eagles are surrendering 69.0 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 79.1.
  • At home, American is making 4.3 more threes per game (12.6) than away from home (8.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to away from home (32.5%).

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Lehigh is averaging 8.3 more points per game at home (79.3) than on the road (71.0).
  • At home, the Mountain Hawks concede 61.0 points per game. Away, they concede 80.7.
  • Beyond the arc, Lehigh drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (7.5), but makes a higher percentage on the road (33.6%) than at home (27.5%).

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ VMI W 77-69 Cameron Hall
12/21/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 77-55 Cassell Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ UMBC W 87-85 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/3/2024 Lehigh - Bender Arena
1/6/2024 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion
1/10/2024 @ Boston University - Case Gym

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Cairn W 88-33 Stabler Arena
12/21/2023 @ Boston College L 85-69 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/30/2023 @ Marist W 65-58 McCann Arena
1/3/2024 @ American - Bender Arena
1/6/2024 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena
1/10/2024 Bucknell - Stabler Arena

