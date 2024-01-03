Wednesday's Patriot League schedule will see the American Eagles (6-7, 0-0 Patriot League) play the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-8, 0-0 Patriot League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the American vs. Lehigh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

American vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

Bender Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

American vs. Lehigh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total American Moneyline Lehigh Moneyline FanDuel American (-1.5) 145.5 -140 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

American vs. Lehigh Betting Trends

American has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of eight out of the Eagles' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

Lehigh has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of five Mountain Hawks games this season have hit the over.

