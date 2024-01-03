American vs. Lehigh January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Patriot League schedule includes the American Eagles (5-6, 0-0 Patriot League) versus the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-7, 0-0 Patriot League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
American vs. Lehigh Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
American Players to Watch
- Matt Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Stephens: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lorenzo Donadio: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lincoln Ball: 4.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Geoff Sprouse: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Keith Higgins Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dominic Parolin: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bube Momah: 8.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jalin Sinclair: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
American vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison
|American Rank
|American AVG
|Lehigh AVG
|Lehigh Rank
|206th
|74.2
|Points Scored
|75.6
|172nd
|263rd
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|74.0
|259th
|246th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|38.6
|97th
|115th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|227th
|34th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|7.7
|163rd
|84th
|15.3
|Assists
|14.2
|137th
|62nd
|10.3
|Turnovers
|12.6
|242nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.