Wednesday's Patriot League schedule includes the American Eagles (5-6, 0-0 Patriot League) versus the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-7, 0-0 Patriot League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

American vs. Lehigh Game Information

American Players to Watch

Matt Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Lehigh Players to Watch

Keith Higgins Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

American vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison

American Rank American AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank 206th 74.2 Points Scored 75.6 172nd 263rd 74.2 Points Allowed 74.0 259th 246th 35.0 Rebounds 38.6 97th 115th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th 34th 9.6 3pt Made 7.7 163rd 84th 15.3 Assists 14.2 137th 62nd 10.3 Turnovers 12.6 242nd

