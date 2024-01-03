The American Eagles (6-7, 0-0 Patriot League) are at home in Patriot League play against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-8, 0-0 Patriot League) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5 points.

American vs. Lehigh Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Washington D.C. Venue: Bender Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under American -2.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

American vs Lehigh Betting Records & Stats

The Eagles have gone 5-6-0 ATS this season.

American has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Eagles have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lehigh's ATS record is 6-2-0 this year.

The Mountain Hawks have a win-loss record of 1-5 with odds of +120 or worse this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Lehigh has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

American vs. Lehigh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total American 6 54.5% 73.7 147.7 75.2 148.7 140.7 Lehigh 4 50% 74.0 147.7 73.5 148.7 149.4

Additional American vs Lehigh Insights & Trends

The 73.7 points per game the Eagles record are just 0.2 more points than the Mountain Hawks give up (73.5).

American has a 5-0 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when putting up more than 73.5 points.

The Mountain Hawks average only 1.2 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Eagles allow (75.2).

Lehigh is 1-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when it scores more than 75.2 points.

American vs. Lehigh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) American 5-6-0 2-2 7-4-0 Lehigh 6-2-0 6-0 3-5-0

American vs. Lehigh Home/Away Splits

American Lehigh 4-1 Home Record 2-2 2-6 Away Record 1-6 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-1-0 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.0 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

