Should you wager on Auston Matthews to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Matthews stats and insights

Matthews has scored in 16 of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

On the power play, Matthews has accumulated eight goals and five assists.

He has a 19.6% shooting percentage, attempting 4.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:08 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:29 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 23:47 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:48 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 17:59 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 18:19 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 18:36 Home L 5-2 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 24:42 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 4 2 2 21:30 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.