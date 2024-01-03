Will Auston Matthews Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 3?
Should you wager on Auston Matthews to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Matthews stats and insights
- Matthews has scored in 16 of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- On the power play, Matthews has accumulated eight goals and five assists.
- He has a 19.6% shooting percentage, attempting 4.2 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Matthews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|23:47
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|23:48
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|2
|1
|17:59
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|18:19
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|2
|1
|24:42
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|4
|2
|2
|21:30
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
