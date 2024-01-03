Will Bobby McMann Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 3?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Bobby McMann going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McMann stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, McMann scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- McMann has no points on the power play.
- McMann's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
McMann recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:00
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|7:24
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|8:23
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|W 7-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.