When the New Jersey Devils face off against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Brendan Smith score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Smith stats and insights

  • In one of 28 games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in two games (two shots).
  • Smith has zero points on the power play.
  • Smith's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 5-2
12/29/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:33 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:06 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:34 Away W 2-1
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:30 Home W 7-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.