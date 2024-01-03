The Indiana Pacers (18-14) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as only 2.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Bucks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: - Pacers 125 - Bucks 124

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 2.5)

Pacers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-0.0)

Pacers (-0.0) Pick OU: Under (258.5)



Under (258.5) Computer Predicted Total: 247.0

The Pacers' .562 ATS win percentage (18-14-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (13-16) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (44.8%) than Indiana (8-7) does as the underdog (53.3%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Indiana and its opponents are more successful (68.8% of the time) than Milwaukee and its opponents (63.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 24-8, while the Pacers are 9-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks have been carried by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by posting 124.6 points per game. They rank 24th in the league in points allowed (119 per contest).

With 44.5 rebounds per game, Milwaukee ranks 10th in the NBA. It surrenders 44 rebounds per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Bucks are delivering 26.3 assists per game, which ranks them 11th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Milwaukee, who is 15th in the league with 13 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

With a 38% three-point percentage this season, the Bucks rank fifth-best in the NBA. They rank seventh in the league by draining 14.3 treys per contest.

