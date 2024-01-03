Central Division opponents square off when the Indiana Pacers (14-12) welcome in the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the fourth matchup between the squads this year.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSWI

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Bucks.

The Bucks are getting 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists per game from Damian Lillard this season.

Brook Lopez gets the Bucks 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while delivering 0.8 steals and 3 blocked shots (first in NBA).

Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 13.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Bucks are receiving 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Khris Middleton this year.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton puts up 24.5 points, 3.9 boards and 11.8 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 3.5 made treys per game (third in league).

Myles Turner puts up 16.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 2 blocks (eighth in league).

Bruce Brown posts 12 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 30.3% from downtown with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin puts up 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Buddy Hield averages 13.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 boards.

Bucks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Pacers Bucks 128 Points Avg. 124.7 126.5 Points Allowed Avg. 119.2 50.8% Field Goal % 50.1% 38% Three Point % 38.2%

