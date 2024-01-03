Check out the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Bucks ready for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (18-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Pacers bested the Bucks 122-113 on Monday. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers to the win with a team-leading 26 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo notched 30 points in the Bucks' loss.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7 MarJon Beauchamp SF Questionable Illness 4.9 2.3 0.7

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard: Questionable (Back), Bruce Brown: Questionable (Knee)

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSWI

