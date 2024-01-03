In the upcoming tilt against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Calle Jarnkrok to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarnkrok stats and insights

Jarnkrok has scored in eight of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Jarnkrok averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 122 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Jarnkrok recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Kings 1 1 0 11:40 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:54 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:24 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:32 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 16:53 Away W 7-3

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

