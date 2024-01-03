On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Chris Tierney going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tierney stats and insights

Tierney is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in two games (zero shots).

Tierney has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 98 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tierney recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:28 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:13 Away W 6-2 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:30 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 7:48 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:38 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:47 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 2-1 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:40 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:55 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.