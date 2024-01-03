Will Chris Tierney Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 3?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Chris Tierney going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Tierney stats and insights
- Tierney is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in two games (zero shots).
- Tierney has zero points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 98 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Tierney recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|9:13
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:30
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:38
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:55
|Away
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
