Will Curtis Lazar Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 3?
When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Curtis Lazar score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Lazar stats and insights
- Lazar has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in two games versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Lazar has no points on the power play.
- Lazar's shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Lazar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|11:55
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|10:07
|Away
|W 6-5
Devils vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
