For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is David Kampf a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kampf stats and insights

In four of 34 games this season, Kampf has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Kampf has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 122 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kampf recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 14:30 Away W 3-0 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:02 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:25 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:41 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.