Will Dawson Mercer score a goal when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Mercer stats and insights

Mercer has scored in 10 of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Capitals this season in two games (five shots).

Mercer has scored three goals on the power play.

Mercer's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Mercer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:58 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 20:29 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 14:15 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:38 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:04 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:52 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 4-1

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

