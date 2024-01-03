Will Erik Haula Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 3?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Erik Haula score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Haula stats and insights
- In seven of 30 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 98 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Haula recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:07
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|12:16
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|W 4-2
Devils vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
