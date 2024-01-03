The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Erik Haula score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

  • In seven of 30 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 98 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 5-2
12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:17 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:07 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:16 Home W 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

