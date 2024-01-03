The New Jersey Devils, with Erik Haula, are in action Wednesday versus the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Haula available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Erik Haula vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Haula Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Haula has averaged 13:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Haula has scored a goal in seven of 30 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 13 of 30 games this season, Haula has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Haula has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Haula's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

There is a 30.3% chance of Haula having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Haula Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 6 16 Points 5 8 Goals 3 8 Assists 2

