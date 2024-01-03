Wednesday's game at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center has the George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2, 0-0 A-10) matching up with the Fordham Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on January 3. Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 victory for George Washington, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

George Washington vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

7:00 PM ET

Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

George Washington vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 77, Fordham 71

Spread & Total Prediction for George Washington vs. Fordham

Computer Predicted Spread: George Washington (-6.6)

George Washington (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

George Washington has gone 5-6-0 against the spread, while Fordham's ATS record this season is 3-7-0. The Revolutionaries have a 5-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Rams have a record of 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. George Washington is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests, while Fordham has gone 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

George Washington Performance Insights

The Revolutionaries outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game (scoring 80.8 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball while giving up 72.0 per contest to rank 206th in college basketball) and have a +115 scoring differential overall.

George Washington wins the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. It records 40.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 44th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.4 per contest.

George Washington knocks down 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.3 (50th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2.

The Revolutionaries' 95.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 178th in college basketball, and the 84.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 65th in college basketball.

George Washington loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 13.8 (319th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.4.

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams have a +26 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 72.9 points per game, 230th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.9 per outing to rank 175th in college basketball.

The 38.4 rebounds per game Fordham accumulates rank 107th in college basketball, 1.6 more than the 36.8 its opponents record.

Fordham connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents.

Fordham wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13.8 (319th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.0.

