The George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2, 0-0 A-10) will host the Fordham Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

George Washington vs. Fordham Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

George Washington Stats Insights

  • The Revolutionaries are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Rams allow to opponents.
  • In games George Washington shoots better than 42.9% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
  • The Revolutionaries are the 44th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 106th.
  • The 80.8 points per game the Revolutionaries put up are 9.9 more points than the Rams allow (70.9).
  • George Washington has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Fordham Stats Insights

  • The Rams have shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Revolutionaries have averaged.
  • Fordham is 5-4 when it shoots better than 38.6% from the field.
  • The Revolutionaries are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rams rank 36th.
  • The Rams put up an average of 72.9 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 72.0 the Revolutionaries allow to opponents.
  • When Fordham allows fewer than 80.8 points, it is 6-5.

George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • George Washington put up 77.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (76.7).
  • Defensively the Revolutionaries were better in home games last season, surrendering 74.0 points per game, compared to 79.8 in away games.
  • At home, George Washington made 0.6 more treys per game (7.7) than in away games (7.1). It had the same three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (33.8%).

Fordham Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Fordham scored 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Rams conceded 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than on the road (71.6).
  • Fordham knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (30.0%).

George Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Bowie State W 88-73 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/21/2023 Alcorn State W 79-75 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/30/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 69-63 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
1/3/2024 Fordham - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
1/6/2024 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/13/2024 Davidson - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Fordham Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ St. John's L 77-55 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 Cent. Conn. St. L 82-80 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/30/2023 Columbia W 87-78 Rose Hill Gymnasium
1/3/2024 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
1/6/2024 La Salle - Rose Hill Gymnasium
1/13/2024 @ Saint Bonaventure - Reilly Center

