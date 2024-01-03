How to Watch George Washington vs. Fordham on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2, 0-0 A-10) will host the Fordham Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
George Washington vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Washington Stats Insights
- The Revolutionaries are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Rams allow to opponents.
- In games George Washington shoots better than 42.9% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Revolutionaries are the 44th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 106th.
- The 80.8 points per game the Revolutionaries put up are 9.9 more points than the Rams allow (70.9).
- George Washington has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 70.9 points.
Fordham Stats Insights
- The Rams have shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Revolutionaries have averaged.
- Fordham is 5-4 when it shoots better than 38.6% from the field.
- The Revolutionaries are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rams rank 36th.
- The Rams put up an average of 72.9 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 72.0 the Revolutionaries allow to opponents.
- When Fordham allows fewer than 80.8 points, it is 6-5.
George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- George Washington put up 77.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (76.7).
- Defensively the Revolutionaries were better in home games last season, surrendering 74.0 points per game, compared to 79.8 in away games.
- At home, George Washington made 0.6 more treys per game (7.7) than in away games (7.1). It had the same three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (33.8%).
Fordham Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Fordham scored 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Rams conceded 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than on the road (71.6).
- Fordham knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (30.0%).
George Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Bowie State
|W 88-73
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 79-75
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 69-63
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|Fordham
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/13/2024
|Davidson
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
Fordham Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 77-55
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|L 82-80
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|Columbia
|W 87-78
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|La Salle
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
