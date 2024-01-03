The George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2, 0-0 A-10) will host the Fordham Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

George Washington vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Washington Stats Insights

The Revolutionaries are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Rams allow to opponents.

In games George Washington shoots better than 42.9% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Revolutionaries are the 44th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 106th.

The 80.8 points per game the Revolutionaries put up are 9.9 more points than the Rams allow (70.9).

George Washington has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Fordham Stats Insights

The Rams have shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Revolutionaries have averaged.

Fordham is 5-4 when it shoots better than 38.6% from the field.

The Revolutionaries are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rams rank 36th.

The Rams put up an average of 72.9 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 72.0 the Revolutionaries allow to opponents.

When Fordham allows fewer than 80.8 points, it is 6-5.

George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

George Washington put up 77.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (76.7).

Defensively the Revolutionaries were better in home games last season, surrendering 74.0 points per game, compared to 79.8 in away games.

At home, George Washington made 0.6 more treys per game (7.7) than in away games (7.1). It had the same three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (33.8%).

Fordham Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Fordham scored 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Rams conceded 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than on the road (71.6).

Fordham knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (30.0%).

George Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/12/2023 Bowie State W 88-73 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 12/21/2023 Alcorn State W 79-75 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 12/30/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 69-63 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 1/3/2024 Fordham - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 1/6/2024 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center 1/13/2024 Davidson - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Fordham Upcoming Schedule