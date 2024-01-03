The George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2, 0-0 A-10) will host the Fordham Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the George Washington vs. Fordham matchup.

George Washington vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Washington vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Washington Moneyline Fordham Moneyline BetMGM George Washington (-4.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Washington (-3.5) 149.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

George Washington vs. Fordham Betting Trends

George Washington is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

The Revolutionaries and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Fordham has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Rams games have hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

George Washington Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Sportsbooks rate George Washington much higher (101st in the country) than the computer rankings do (157th).

The Revolutionaries were +100000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of George Washington winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

