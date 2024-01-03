George Washington vs. Fordham: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2, 0-0 A-10) will host the Fordham Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the George Washington vs. Fordham matchup.
George Washington vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Washington vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|George Washington Moneyline
|Fordham Moneyline
|BetMGM
|George Washington (-4.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|George Washington (-3.5)
|149.5
|-188
|+152
George Washington vs. Fordham Betting Trends
- George Washington is 6-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Revolutionaries and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.
- Fordham has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this year.
- Rams games have hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.
George Washington Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Sportsbooks rate George Washington much higher (101st in the country) than the computer rankings do (157th).
- The Revolutionaries were +100000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- The implied probability of George Washington winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
