Wednesday's A-10 schedule includes the George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2, 0-0 A-10) meeting the Fordham Rams (5-6, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Washington vs. Fordham Game Information

George Washington Players to Watch

James Bishop: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Maximus Edwards: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Garrett Johnson: 12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Babatunde Akingbola: 3.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.5 BLK

Fordham Players to Watch

Abdou Tsimbila: 10.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

10.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.6 BLK Japhet Medor: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Joshua Rivera: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Antrell Charlton: 6.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyle Rose: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

George Washington vs. Fordham Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Fordham AVG Fordham Rank 50th 82.1 Points Scored 71.0 271st 222nd 72.5 Points Allowed 69.3 139th 29th 41.6 Rebounds 38.5 99th 344th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 11.5 35th 48th 9.3 3pt Made 6.8 240th 164th 13.8 Assists 13.2 205th 325th 14.1 Turnovers 14.3 334th

