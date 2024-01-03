George Washington vs. Fordham January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's A-10 schedule includes the George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2, 0-0 A-10) meeting the Fordham Rams (5-6, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
George Washington vs. Fordham Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
George Washington Players to Watch
- James Bishop: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maximus Edwards: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Garrett Johnson: 12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Babatunde Akingbola: 3.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.5 BLK
Fordham Players to Watch
- Abdou Tsimbila: 10.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Japhet Medor: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Joshua Rivera: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Antrell Charlton: 6.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Rose: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
George Washington vs. Fordham Stat Comparison
|George Washington Rank
|George Washington AVG
|Fordham AVG
|Fordham Rank
|50th
|82.1
|Points Scored
|71.0
|271st
|222nd
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|139th
|29th
|41.6
|Rebounds
|38.5
|99th
|344th
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|35th
|48th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|6.8
|240th
|164th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.2
|205th
|325th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|14.3
|334th
