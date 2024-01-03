Wednesday's A-10 schedule includes the George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2, 0-0 A-10) meeting the Fordham Rams (5-6, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Washington vs. Fordham Game Information

George Washington Players to Watch

  • James Bishop: 16.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Maximus Edwards: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Garrett Johnson: 12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Babatunde Akingbola: 3.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.5 BLK

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Abdou Tsimbila: 10.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Japhet Medor: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Joshua Rivera: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Antrell Charlton: 6.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyle Rose: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

George Washington vs. Fordham Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Fordham AVG Fordham Rank
50th 82.1 Points Scored 71.0 271st
222nd 72.5 Points Allowed 69.3 139th
29th 41.6 Rebounds 38.5 99th
344th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 11.5 35th
48th 9.3 3pt Made 6.8 240th
164th 13.8 Assists 13.2 205th
325th 14.1 Turnovers 14.3 334th

