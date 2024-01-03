The George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2, 0-0 A-10) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Fordham Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

George Washington vs. Fordham Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Washington -4.5 149.5

George Washington vs Fordham Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Revolutionaries have compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

Fordham's ATS record is 3-7-0 this year.

George Washington's .455 ATS win percentage (5-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than Fordham's .300 mark (3-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

George Washington vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Washington 6 54.5% 80.8 153.7 72.0 142.9 150.5 Fordham 6 60% 72.9 153.7 70.9 142.9 141.4

Additional George Washington vs Fordham Insights & Trends

The Revolutionaries put up 80.8 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 70.9 the Rams allow.

George Washington is 5-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall when scoring more than 70.9 points.

The Rams' 72.9 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 72.0 the Revolutionaries allow.

Fordham has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 4-4 overall record in games it scores more than 72.0 points.

George Washington vs. Fordham Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Washington 5-6-0 3-4 5-6-0 Fordham 3-7-0 0-2 7-3-0

George Washington vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Washington Fordham 11-6 Home Record 18-2 5-6 Away Record 6-5 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 13-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

