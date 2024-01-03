Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) take to the road to square off against the Indiana Pacers (18-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, January 3. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 1684.9 1370.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 54.4 48.9 Fantasy Rank 4 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 30.7 points, 5.8 assists and 11.4 boards per game.

The Bucks have a +184 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 124.6 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 119 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA.

Milwaukee grabs 44.5 rebounds per game (10th in the league) compared to the 44 of its opponents.

The Bucks connect on 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) at a 38% rate (fifth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.3 per game their opponents make at a 32.9% rate.

Milwaukee has committed 1.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13 (15th in NBA play) while forcing 11.6 (28th in the league).

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.6 assists, making 49.8% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (fourth in league).

The Pacers' +64 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of putting up 126.4 points per game (first in NBA) while giving up 124.4 per outing (29th in league).

Indiana loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It pulls down 40.4 rebounds per game (29th in league) compared to its opponents' 42.9.

The Pacers knock down 4.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.7 (fifth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.6.

Indiana and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Pacers commit 12.9 per game (13th in league) and force 13.3 (13th in NBA).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game 6.3 4.5 Usage Percentage 33.8% 26.7% True Shooting Pct 64.3% 63.3% Total Rebound Pct 18.0% 6.8% Assist Pct 28.2% 51.1%

