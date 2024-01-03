Should you wager on Jack Hughes to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in 11 of 30 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in two games (four shots).

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated five goals and 15 assists.

Hughes averages 3.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.0%.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 98 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:22 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 3 1 2 16:17 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:40 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:42 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:16 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:23 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 3 3 0 15:44 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:11 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 4-1

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

