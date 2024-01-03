Jack Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - January 3
Jack Hughes will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals face off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Considering a bet on Hughes in the Devils-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Jack Hughes vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
|Devils vs Capitals Prediction
|Devils vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Capitals Player Props
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 17:37 per game on the ice, is -4.
- In Hughes' 30 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In 21 of 30 games this season, Hughes has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.
- Hughes has an assist in 16 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.
- The implied probability that Hughes goes over his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.
- There is a 61.7% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Hughes Stats vs. the Capitals
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 98 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|30
|Games
|6
|44
|Points
|8
|15
|Goals
|3
|29
|Assists
|5
