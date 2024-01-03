Jack Hughes will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals face off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Considering a bet on Hughes in the Devils-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Hughes vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 17:37 per game on the ice, is -4.

In Hughes' 30 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 21 of 30 games this season, Hughes has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in 16 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

The implied probability that Hughes goes over his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 61.7% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 98 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 6 44 Points 8 15 Goals 3 29 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.