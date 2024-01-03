Will Jake McCabe Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 3?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Jake McCabe a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
McCabe stats and insights
- McCabe has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- McCabe's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
McCabe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:15
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:58
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:10
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|20:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:57
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|24:02
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Away
|W 7-3
Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
