The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Jesper Bratt light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

  • In 11 of 35 games this season, Bratt has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Capitals this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Bratt has accumulated six goals and 14 assists.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Bratt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:08 Away L 5-2
12/29/2023 Senators 4 1 3 16:44 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:06 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:30 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:14 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 14:46 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:06 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:47 Away L 4-1

Devils vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

