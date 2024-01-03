Jesper Bratt Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - January 3
The New Jersey Devils, Jesper Bratt included, will play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Bratt intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Jesper Bratt vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
|Devils vs Capitals Prediction
|Devils vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Capitals Player Props
Bratt Season Stats Insights
- Bratt has averaged 18:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).
- Bratt has a goal in 11 games this season out of 35 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- Bratt has a point in 24 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points 11 times.
- In 20 of 35 games this year, Bratt has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability is 70.4% that Bratt goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Bratt has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.
Bratt Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have conceded 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|35
|Games
|6
|43
|Points
|3
|14
|Goals
|1
|29
|Assists
|2
