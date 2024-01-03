The New Jersey Devils, Jesper Bratt included, will play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Bratt intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jesper Bratt vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Bratt Season Stats Insights

Bratt has averaged 18:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Bratt has a goal in 11 games this season out of 35 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Bratt has a point in 24 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points 11 times.

In 20 of 35 games this year, Bratt has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Bratt goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bratt has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bratt Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 6 43 Points 3 14 Goals 1 29 Assists 2

