Will John Marino Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 3?
Will John Marino find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils take on the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will John Marino score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Marino stats and insights
- Marino has scored in one of 35 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In two games against the Capitals this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Marino has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Marino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:36
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:59
|Away
|L 4-1
Devils vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
