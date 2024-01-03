In the upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on John Tavares to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tavares stats and insights

Tavares has scored in 11 of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

On the power play he has three goals, plus six assists.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 122 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tavares recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:39 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:02 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:30 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:48 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:31 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 20:24 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:35 Away W 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.