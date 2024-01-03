The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Jonas Siegenthaler light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Siegenthaler stats and insights

  • In one of 35 games this season, Siegenthaler scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In two games against the Capitals this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Siegenthaler has zero points on the power play.
  • Siegenthaler averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.3%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Siegenthaler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:26 Away L 5-2
12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:18 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:28 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 22:15 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:43 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:00 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 4-1

Devils vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

