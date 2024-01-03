The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) hit the court against the Miami Heat (19-14) on January 3, 2024.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

Los Angeles is 13-5 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Lakers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 26th.

The 114.2 points per game the Lakers score are only 2.2 more points than the Heat allow (112).

When Los Angeles totals more than 112 points, it is 11-4.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Miami has put together a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Heat average only 1.7 fewer points per game (113) than the Lakers allow (114.7).

When it scores more than 114.7 points, Miami is 13-3.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Lakers are averaging 2.6 more points per game (115.7) than they are on the road (113.1).

In home games, Los Angeles is giving up 12.9 fewer points per game (107.5) than on the road (120.4).

The Lakers are sinking 10.9 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 0.8% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.8 threes per game, 35.4% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score more points per game at home (116.7) than on the road (109.9), but also give up more at home (116.5) than away (108.3).

The Heat pick up one more assists per game at home (26.5) than on the road (25.5).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee Cameron Reddish Questionable Groin Anthony Davis Questionable Ankle Rui Hachimura Out Calf LeBron James Questionable Illness D'Angelo Russell Out Tailbone

Heat Injuries