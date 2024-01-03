Luke Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - January 3
The New Jersey Devils, Luke Hughes included, will meet the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Hughes' props? Here is some information to assist you.
Luke Hughes vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- In 35 games this season, Hughes has averaged 19:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.
- Hughes has a goal in seven games this year through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Hughes has a point in 15 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
- Hughes has an assist in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Hughes Stats vs. the Capitals
- The Capitals have conceded 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|35
|Games
|3
|21
|Points
|3
|7
|Goals
|1
|14
|Assists
|2
