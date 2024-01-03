The New Jersey Devils, Luke Hughes included, will meet the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Hughes' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Luke Hughes vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Hughes has averaged 19:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Hughes has a goal in seven games this year through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hughes has a point in 15 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Hughes has an assist in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 3 21 Points 3 7 Goals 1 14 Assists 2

