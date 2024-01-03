In the upcoming matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Mark Giordano to light the lamp for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Mark Giordano score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Giordano stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Giordano scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Giordano has no points on the power play.

Giordano's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 122 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Giordano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 15:37 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:29 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:49 Away L 6-5 OT 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:31 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:13 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 5-4 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

