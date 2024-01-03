The St. John's Red Storm (7-7) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-1) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles score 23.9 more points per game (79.6) than the Red Storm allow (55.7).

Marquette has put together a 12-1 record in games it scores more than 55.7 points.

St. John's (NY) is 7-7 when it gives up fewer than 79.6 points.

The 60.4 points per game the Red Storm average are the same as the Golden Eagles allow.

St. John's (NY) has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 61.8 points.

Marquette has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 60.4 points.

This year the Red Storm are shooting 41.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Golden Eagles give up.

The Golden Eagles' 48.6 shooting percentage from the field is 6.5 higher than the Red Storm have given up.

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

16.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Jordan King: 15.4 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (24-for-56)

15.4 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (24-for-56) Mackenzie Hare: 15.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.8 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (43-for-81)

15.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.8 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (43-for-81) Frannie Hottinger: 9.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

9.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Rose Nkumu: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 55.9 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

Marquette Schedule