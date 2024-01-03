How to Watch the Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The St. John's Red Storm (7-7) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-1) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles score 23.9 more points per game (79.6) than the Red Storm allow (55.7).
- Marquette has put together a 12-1 record in games it scores more than 55.7 points.
- St. John's (NY) is 7-7 when it gives up fewer than 79.6 points.
- The 60.4 points per game the Red Storm average are the same as the Golden Eagles allow.
- St. John's (NY) has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 61.8 points.
- Marquette has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 60.4 points.
- This year the Red Storm are shooting 41.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Golden Eagles give up.
- The Golden Eagles' 48.6 shooting percentage from the field is 6.5 higher than the Red Storm have given up.
Marquette Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 16.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Jordan King: 15.4 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (24-for-56)
- Mackenzie Hare: 15.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.8 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (43-for-81)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Rose Nkumu: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 55.9 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 99-91
|Al McGuire Center
|12/21/2023
|Bucknell
|W 67-39
|Al McGuire Center
|12/31/2023
|@ UConn
|L 95-64
|XL Center
|1/3/2024
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/6/2024
|Xavier
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Walsh Gymnasium
