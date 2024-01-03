The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Knies light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Knies stats and insights

Knies has scored in seven of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Knies averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Knies recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:19 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 12:14 Home W 7-0 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 4-0

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

