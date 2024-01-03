Will Max Domi score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Max Domi score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Domi stats and insights

In three of 35 games this season, Domi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

On the power play, Domi has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Domi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Kings 1 0 1 11:54 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 11:55 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:07 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:48 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 3 1 2 12:43 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:16 Away W 7-3

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

