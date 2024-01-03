Will Michael McLeod Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 3?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Michael McLeod a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
McLeod stats and insights
- McLeod has scored in seven of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- McLeod has no points on the power play.
- McLeod averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
McLeod recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|16:55
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|14:03
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|11:45
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|L 4-1
Devils vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
