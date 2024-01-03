Will Mitchell Marner score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Marner stats and insights

Marner has scored in 11 of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Marner has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 17.1% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 122 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Marner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 21:43 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:12 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 23:26 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:51 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 21:53 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:48 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:51 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 15:36 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 25:24 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 22:34 Away W 7-3

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

