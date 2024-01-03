Wednesday's contest features the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-7) and the Montana State Bobcats (6-7) facing off at Worthington Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 73-72 victory for Oral Roberts according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on January 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Worthington Arena

Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 73, Montana State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Montana State vs. Oral Roberts

Computer Predicted Spread: Oral Roberts (-1.1)

Oral Roberts (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

Montana State has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Oral Roberts is 5-5-0. Both the Bobcats and the Golden Eagles are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Over the past 10 games, Montana State has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Oral Roberts has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Montana State Performance Insights

The Bobcats score 73.2 points per game (226th in college basketball) and give up 73.0 (230th in college basketball) for a +2 scoring differential overall.

Montana State loses the rebound battle by 7.5 boards on average. It collects 30.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 353rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.2 per contest.

Montana State makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (56th in college basketball), 3.5 more than its opponents (5.7).

The Bobcats record 94.2 points per 100 possessions (198th in college basketball), while allowing 94.0 points per 100 possessions (283rd in college basketball).

Montana State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.8 per game (97th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.8 (66th in college basketball).

Oral Roberts Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles put up 74.5 points per game (193rd in college basketball) while allowing 73.8 per outing (251st in college basketball). They have a +9 scoring differential.

Oral Roberts is 280th in the country at 34.2 rebounds per game. That's 7.9 fewer than the 42.1 its opponents average.

Oral Roberts makes 9.7 three-pointers per game (28th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents.

Oral Roberts has won the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 8.8 (10th in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (284th in college basketball).

