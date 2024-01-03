The Montana State Bobcats (6-7) take the court against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-7) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 on ESPN+.

Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana State Stats Insights

This season, the Bobcats have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.

In games Montana State shoots better than 41.6% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bobcats sit at 353rd.

The Bobcats record 73.2 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 73.8 the Golden Eagles allow.

Montana State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Oral Roberts Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 46.2% the Bobcats' opponents have shot this season.

Oral Roberts has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.2% from the field.

The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 314th.

The Golden Eagles score an average of 74.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 73 the Bobcats give up to opponents.

Oral Roberts has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.2 points.

Montana State Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Montana State is averaging 12 more points per game (78.7) than it is in away games (66.7).

In 2023-24, the Bobcats are surrendering 71.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 75.

At home, Montana State is making 4.1 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than away from home (7). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to away from home (28.2%).

Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison

Oral Roberts scores 79.8 points per game at home, and 71.1 away.

At home the Golden Eagles are conceding 62.4 points per game, 18.5 fewer points than they are on the road (80.9).

Beyond the arc, Oral Roberts sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (9 per game) than at home (10.8), but makes a higher percentage away (38.3%) than at home (37%).

Montana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/22/2023 @ CSU Northridge L 82-70 Matadome 12/28/2023 @ Idaho State W 74-66 Holt Arena 12/30/2023 @ Weber State L 86-64 Dee Events Center 1/3/2024 Oral Roberts - Worthington Arena 1/6/2024 @ South Dakota State - Frost Arena 1/11/2024 Northern Arizona - Worthington Arena

Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule