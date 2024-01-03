How to Watch Montana State vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Montana State Bobcats (6-7) take the court against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-7) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 on ESPN+.
Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Montana State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bobcats have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.
- In games Montana State shoots better than 41.6% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Golden Eagles are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bobcats sit at 353rd.
- The Bobcats record 73.2 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 73.8 the Golden Eagles allow.
- Montana State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Oral Roberts Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 46.2% the Bobcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Oral Roberts has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.2% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 314th.
- The Golden Eagles score an average of 74.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 73 the Bobcats give up to opponents.
- Oral Roberts has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.2 points.
Montana State Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Montana State is averaging 12 more points per game (78.7) than it is in away games (66.7).
- In 2023-24, the Bobcats are surrendering 71.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 75.
- At home, Montana State is making 4.1 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than away from home (7). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to away from home (28.2%).
Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison
- Oral Roberts scores 79.8 points per game at home, and 71.1 away.
- At home the Golden Eagles are conceding 62.4 points per game, 18.5 fewer points than they are on the road (80.9).
- Beyond the arc, Oral Roberts sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (9 per game) than at home (10.8), but makes a higher percentage away (38.3%) than at home (37%).
Montana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|L 82-70
|Matadome
|12/28/2023
|@ Idaho State
|W 74-66
|Holt Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Weber State
|L 86-64
|Dee Events Center
|1/3/2024
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Worthington Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ South Dakota State
|-
|Frost Arena
|1/11/2024
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Worthington Arena
Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|John Brown
|W 71-59
|Mabee Center
|12/29/2023
|@ UMKC
|L 77-60
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Denver
|W 89-86
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|1/6/2024
|Weber State
|-
|Mabee Center
|1/11/2024
|South Dakota
|-
|Mabee Center
