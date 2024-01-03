The Montana State Bobcats (6-7) take the court against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-7) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 on ESPN+.

Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Montana State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bobcats have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.
  • In games Montana State shoots better than 41.6% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bobcats sit at 353rd.
  • The Bobcats record 73.2 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 73.8 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • Montana State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Oral Roberts Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 46.2% the Bobcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Oral Roberts has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.2% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 314th.
  • The Golden Eagles score an average of 74.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 73 the Bobcats give up to opponents.
  • Oral Roberts has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.2 points.

Montana State Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Montana State is averaging 12 more points per game (78.7) than it is in away games (66.7).
  • In 2023-24, the Bobcats are surrendering 71.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 75.
  • At home, Montana State is making 4.1 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than away from home (7). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to away from home (28.2%).

Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison

  • Oral Roberts scores 79.8 points per game at home, and 71.1 away.
  • At home the Golden Eagles are conceding 62.4 points per game, 18.5 fewer points than they are on the road (80.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Oral Roberts sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (9 per game) than at home (10.8), but makes a higher percentage away (38.3%) than at home (37%).

Montana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ CSU Northridge L 82-70 Matadome
12/28/2023 @ Idaho State W 74-66 Holt Arena
12/30/2023 @ Weber State L 86-64 Dee Events Center
1/3/2024 Oral Roberts - Worthington Arena
1/6/2024 @ South Dakota State - Frost Arena
1/11/2024 Northern Arizona - Worthington Arena

Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 John Brown W 71-59 Mabee Center
12/29/2023 @ UMKC L 77-60 Swinney Recreation Center
12/31/2023 @ Denver W 89-86 Hamilton Gymnasium
1/3/2024 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena
1/6/2024 Weber State - Mabee Center
1/11/2024 South Dakota - Mabee Center

