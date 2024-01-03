The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-7) face the Montana State Bobcats (6-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Worthington Arena. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Montana State vs. Oral Roberts matchup in this article.

Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

ESPN+

Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Montana State Moneyline Oral Roberts Moneyline BetMGM Montana State (-1.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Montana State (-1.5) 142.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends

Montana State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

A total of five out of the Bobcats' 10 games this season have hit the over.

Oral Roberts has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

