Montana State vs. Oral Roberts January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Montana State Bobcats (5-5) will meet the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Montana State Players to Watch
- Robert Ford III: 13.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brian Goracke: 15.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Patterson: 10.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Walker: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Eddie Turner III: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Issac McBride: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kareem Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jailen Bedford: 14.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeShang Weaver: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Sir Issac Herron: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison
|Montana State Rank
|Montana State AVG
|Oral Roberts AVG
|Oral Roberts Rank
|202nd
|74.3
|Points Scored
|74.5
|193rd
|193rd
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|219th
|350th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|33.5
|298th
|352nd
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|308th
|24th
|10.0
|3pt Made
|10.2
|15th
|171st
|13.7
|Assists
|12.4
|263rd
|127th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|8.3
|3rd
