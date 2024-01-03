The Montana State Bobcats (5-5) will meet the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Montana State Players to Watch

Robert Ford III: 13.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Issac McBride: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

Montana State Rank Montana State AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank 202nd 74.3 Points Scored 74.5 193rd 193rd 71.5 Points Allowed 72.4 219th 350th 31.2 Rebounds 33.5 298th 352nd 6.2 Off. Rebounds 7.3 308th 24th 10.0 3pt Made 10.2 15th 171st 13.7 Assists 12.4 263rd 127th 11.2 Turnovers 8.3 3rd

