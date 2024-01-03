The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-7) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Montana State Bobcats (6-7) at Worthington Arena on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Worthington Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Montana State -1.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Montana State vs Oral Roberts Betting Records & Stats

The Bobcats have a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Montana State has won two of its three games when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Bobcats have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Oral Roberts has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This year, the Golden Eagles have won one of six games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oral Roberts has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Montana State 4 40% 73.2 147.7 73.0 146.8 141.1 Oral Roberts 6 60% 74.5 147.7 73.8 146.8 148.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Montana State vs Oral Roberts Insights & Trends

The Bobcats record only 0.6 fewer points per game (73.2) than the Golden Eagles allow (73.8).

Montana State is 1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

The Golden Eagles average only 1.5 more points per game (74.5) than the Bobcats allow their opponents to score (73.0).

Oral Roberts is 4-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall when it scores more than 73.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Montana State 3-7-0 0-3 5-5-0 Oral Roberts 5-5-0 4-3 5-5-0

Montana State vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits

Montana State Oral Roberts 4-3 Home Record 5-0 2-4 Away Record 1-7 0-4-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 78.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 66.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.