On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Nathan Bastian going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

  • Bastian has scored in one of 33 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Bastian has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 98 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:31 Away L 5-2
12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:55 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:16 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:16 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:07 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 9:33 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 4-1

Devils vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

