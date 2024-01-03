Will Nathan Bastian Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 3?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Nathan Bastian going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bastian stats and insights
- Bastian has scored in one of 33 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Bastian has no points on the power play.
- He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 98 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Bastian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|6:16
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|5:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|13:07
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|9:33
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|L 4-1
Devils vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
