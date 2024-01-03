Nico Hischier Game Preview: Devils vs. Capitals - January 3
The New Jersey Devils, Nico Hischier included, will play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Hischier in the Devils-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Nico Hischier vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
Hischier Season Stats Insights
- In 24 games this season, Hischier has averaged 14:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.
- Hischier has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 13 of 24 games this year, Hischier has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Hischier has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Hischier has an implied probability of 60.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 42.6% chance of Hischier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Hischier Stats vs. the Capitals
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 98 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|24
|Games
|6
|17
|Points
|4
|8
|Goals
|2
|9
|Assists
|2
