The New Jersey Devils, Nico Hischier included, will play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Hischier in the Devils-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nico Hischier vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

Hischier Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Hischier has averaged 14:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Hischier has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 24 games this year, Hischier has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Hischier has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hischier has an implied probability of 60.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Hischier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hischier Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 98 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 6 17 Points 4 8 Goals 2 9 Assists 2

