Will Ondrej Palat Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 3?
Can we expect Ondrej Palat finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Palat stats and insights
- In five of 35 games this season, Palat has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- Palat averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.9%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 98 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Palat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|16:04
|Away
|L 4-1
Devils vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
